RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

RAPT has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut RAPT Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut RAPT Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.86.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $16.26 on Monday. RAPT Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $51.21. The company has a market cap of $399.26 million and a PE ratio of -1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.69.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $36,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,416,248.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Karen C. Lam sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $56,899.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $80,070 and sold 638,932 shares valued at $19,898,264. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 38.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 146.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 14,333 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $45,626,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.