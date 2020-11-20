Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Sets New 12-Month High at $71.84

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.84 and last traded at $71.36, with a volume of 6890 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.31.

Several analysts have recently commented on RPD shares. TheStreet raised Rapid7 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Rapid7 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.47. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -49.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.30). Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. The business had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $779,195.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,434 shares in the company, valued at $9,279,000.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berry sold 18,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $1,125,187.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,162.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,010 shares of company stock worth $2,019,513. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 75.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 15.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 84.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

