Radient Technologies Inc. (RTI.V) (CVE:RTI) Shares Gap Up to $0.09

Radient Technologies Inc. (RTI.V) (CVE:RTI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.09, but opened at $0.10. Radient Technologies Inc. (RTI.V) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 99,651 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.50. The stock has a market cap of $50.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73.

Radient Technologies Inc. (RTI.V) Company Profile (CVE:RTI)

Radient Technologies Inc processes, sells, and distributes cannabis materials in Canada. It offers cannabis oil, standardized cannabinoid ingredients, cannabis extracts, and cannabis formulations. The company also provides extraction services for the extraction, purification and isolation of cannabinoids for third parties.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Radient Technologies Inc. (RTI.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radient Technologies Inc. (RTI.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.