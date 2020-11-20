Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 80.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993,258 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Qurate Retail worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 39,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,604,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,247,000 after purchasing an additional 648,387 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QRTEA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America upgraded Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Qurate Retail from $6.90 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Qurate Retail from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qurate Retail currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Qurate Retail stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $9.51.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. Qurate Retail’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

