Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QUILF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Quilter in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Quilter in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS QUILF opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.90. Quilter has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $1.90.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

