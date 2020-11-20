Quantum Resistant Ledger Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $141,262.00 (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 20th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $10.00 million and $141,262.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000754 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00021715 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00018787 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002799 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00013128 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003876 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00042128 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

QRL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 72,621,814 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

