Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Philippe F. Courtot Sells 143,358 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 143,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $12,985,367.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,268,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,245,548.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of QLYS opened at $89.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 0.85. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $125.22.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $93.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.85.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 2,234.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

