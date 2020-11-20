Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Upgraded at TheStreet

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th.

NYSE KWR opened at $254.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.45. Quaker Chemical has a 1 year low of $108.14 and a 1 year high of $272.31. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 706.05 and a beta of 1.43.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.62. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quaker Chemical news, CAO Shane Hostetter sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.15, for a total value of $157,644.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,339.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total transaction of $2,923,800.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,851 shares of company stock worth $3,096,669. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KWR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 975,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,126,000 after acquiring an additional 173,930 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 327.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,849,000 after acquiring an additional 57,137 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,561,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,673,000 after acquiring an additional 53,480 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,769,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 339,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,958,000 after acquiring an additional 21,793 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

