Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Lifted by Analyst

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Target in a report released on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the retailer will earn $1.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.77. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.53 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.74.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $171.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Target has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $173.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.15. The company has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 5,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total value of $863,090.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,789 shares of company stock worth $7,773,422 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

