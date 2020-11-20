Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Issued By Piper Sandler

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Home Depot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $3.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.14. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HD. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.91.

Shares of HD opened at $270.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $291.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 48,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,425,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $2,446,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $1,021,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $1,958,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.