Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Decreased by Wedbush

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.94.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.58.

Shares of USB opened at $43.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $61.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.30.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.