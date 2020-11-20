Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Increased by Analyst

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for M&T Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.51. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.73.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $120.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $85.09 and a 12-month high of $174.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.53 and its 200-day moving average is $103.84.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 298.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in M&T Bank by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in M&T Bank by 11,525.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $89,694.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 904 shares in the company, valued at $91,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

