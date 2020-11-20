Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Decreased by Wedbush

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note issued on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. Wedbush also issued estimates for Gladstone Capital’s FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

GLAD stock opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. Gladstone Capital has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average is $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $267.11 million, a PE ratio of -39.76 and a beta of 1.52.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 13.99%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLAD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 56,712 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Gladstone Capital by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 14.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 6.6% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 32,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.86%.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

