Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Sets New 52-Week High at $109.30

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $109.30 and last traded at $108.95, with a volume of 8430 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.92.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Q2 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Q2 from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Q2 from $97.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Q2 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -51.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.94.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.92 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 71,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total value of $6,368,721.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,475.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 27,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $2,601,785.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 79,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,596,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 406,895 shares of company stock valued at $38,964,306. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Q2 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Q2 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Q2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Q2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

