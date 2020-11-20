Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Home Depot, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of The Home Depot in a report released on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.23 EPS.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.91.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $270.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $279.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.42. The Home Depot has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The company has a market capitalization of $291.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HD. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.