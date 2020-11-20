Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Boosted by Seaport Global Securities

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tyson Foods in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.52. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TSN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.09.

TSN opened at $62.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.65. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 73.3% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 114.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

