PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTC opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. PureTech Health has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $41.81.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, central nervous system disorders, and inflammatory and immunological diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis, as well as pain; a superabsorbent hydrogel technology platform to treat excess weight and other chronic diseases related to the gastrointestinal pathways; a digital therapeutics to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders.

