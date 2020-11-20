Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Short Interest Update

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 348,100 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the October 15th total of 222,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 459,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulmatrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Pulmatrix in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

PULM stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. Pulmatrix has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.06. The company has a market cap of $36.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 115.55% and a negative net margin of 143.83%. Research analysts predict that Pulmatrix will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PULM. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pulmatrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Pulmatrix in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pulmatrix in the second quarter worth about $53,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Pulmatrix during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

