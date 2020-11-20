Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Prudential Bancorp stock opened at $13.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of -0.11. Prudential Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $18.59.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBIP. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 559.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,525 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,012 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 128,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accept deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

