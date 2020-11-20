Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PROSY. Jefferies Financial Group cut Prosus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS PROSY opened at $20.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average of $18.77. Prosus has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $23.25.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

