Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $53.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

PFG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Principal Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.63.

PFG stock opened at $48.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.69. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $57.16.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.54). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,998,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 18,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

