Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Premier Financial Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ PFBI opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.87. Premier Financial Bancorp has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $20.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.
About Premier Financial Bancorp
Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Story: What is basic economics?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.