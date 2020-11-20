Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Premier Financial Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBI opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.87. Premier Financial Bancorp has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $20.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Premier Financial Bancorp by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 406,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 57,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Premier Financial Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 113,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Premier Financial Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

