Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Downgraded by Bank of America

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

PRLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prelude Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Prelude Therapeutics stock opened at $54.95 on Friday. Prelude Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.67.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($5.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($4.82).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRLD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,888,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,608,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,691,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,520,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,881,000.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

