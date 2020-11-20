Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.52

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$22.52 and last traded at C$22.51, with a volume of 278247 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital upgraded Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Evercore lifted their target price on Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.58.

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$164.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$167.62 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post -12.3599993 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian James Gibson sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.93, for a total transaction of C$26,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,500 shares in the company, valued at C$112,995. Insiders have sold 38,984 shares of company stock valued at $45,947 over the last quarter.

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) Company Profile (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

