PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target Cut to $37.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of PPL to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of PPL from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.23.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $29.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. PPL has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $36.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.76.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPL will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 38.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in PPL in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

