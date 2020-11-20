PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target Cut to $37.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of PPL to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of PPL from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.23.
Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $29.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. PPL has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $36.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.76.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 38.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in PPL in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PPL
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.
