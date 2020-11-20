Poseidon Network Achieves Market Cap of $176.87 Million (QQQ)

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. Poseidon Network has a total market cap of $176.87 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poseidon Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0822 or 0.00000450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Poseidon Network has traded down 31.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00123678 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000091 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000410 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Poseidon Network Profile

QQQ is a token. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,152,875,408 tokens. Poseidon Network’s official website is poseidon.network . Poseidon Network’s official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Poseidon Network Token Trading

Poseidon Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poseidon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poseidon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

