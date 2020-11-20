Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) Senior Officer Sells C$165,440.88 in Stock

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) Senior Officer Riva Jean Richard sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.07, for a total value of C$165,440.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$461,229.12.

TSE PBL opened at C$25.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $641.41 million and a PE ratio of 25.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.44. Pollard Banknote Limited has a 12 month low of C$12.06 and a 12 month high of C$25.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$20.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.82.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

