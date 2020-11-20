Points International Ltd. (PTS.TO) (TSE:PTS) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Points International Ltd. (PTS.TO) (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Points International Ltd. (PTS.TO) in a research report issued on Monday, November 16th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Points International Ltd. (PTS.TO)’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

PTS stock opened at C$13.96 on Wednesday. Points International Ltd. has a one year low of C$9.30 and a one year high of C$25.20. The firm has a market cap of $184.65 million and a PE ratio of -95.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

