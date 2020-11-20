Playgroundz (IOG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $779,001.40

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. One Playgroundz token can now be purchased for $0.0273 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Playgroundz has traded 58.9% lower against the dollar. Playgroundz has a total market capitalization of $779,001.40 and $3,040.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Playgroundz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00029272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00159380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00907454 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00191256 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.08 or 0.00367494 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00091391 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 tokens. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Playgroundz Token Trading

Playgroundz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playgroundz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playgroundz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.