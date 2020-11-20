Plato Gold Corp. (PGC.V) (CVE:PGC) Shares Down 14.3%

Plato Gold Corp. (PGC.V) (CVE:PGC)’s stock price was down 14.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 110,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 127,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market cap of $6.13 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Plato Gold Corp. (PGC.V) (CVE:PGC)

Plato Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold and rare mineral properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Good Hope Niobium project comprising 254 claims, which include 227 single cell mining claims and 27 boundary cell mining claims covering approximately 5,100 of area located in Killala Lake Area and Cairngorm Lake Area Township, Ontario.

