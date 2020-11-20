Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) Short Interest Update

Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the October 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PTOI opened at $0.02 on Friday. Plastic2Oil has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.09.

About Plastic2Oil

Plastic2Oil, Inc engages in the transforming waste plastics to oil and other fuel products in the United States. It produces light and heavy fuel products, such as naphtha, fuel oil No. 2 and fuel oil No. 6. The company also produces by-products, including a reusable off-gas similar to natural gas and a carbon residue known as petcoke.

