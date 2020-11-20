Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) Short Interest Update

Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the October 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PTOI opened at $0.02 on Friday. Plastic2Oil has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.09.
About Plastic2Oil
