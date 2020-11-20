Piper Sandler Comments on McAfee Corp.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCFE)

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for McAfee in a report released on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Owens forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for McAfee’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

Shares of McAfee stock opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. McAfee has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $19.78.

In related news, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 3,788,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $71,603,349.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 408,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $7,717,626.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

