Piper Sandler Comments on IBEX Limited’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBEX)

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for IBEX in a report released on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for IBEX’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of IBEX in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on IBEX in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of IBEX in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

IBEX opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. IBEX has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $328.59 million and a P/E ratio of 21.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBEX. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IBEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in IBEX during the third quarter valued at $74,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in IBEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in IBEX in the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IBEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,486,000.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers CLX Target, a digital marketing and conversion suite; CLX Connect, an omni-channel platform for consumers to interact with brands through various channels, such as voice, IVR, Web, social, or chatbots; CLX convert, a quoting engine, which aggregates and unifies quotes and deals from various providers at an address level; and CLX Pulse that allow brands to send omni-channel digital surveys supported by text analytics software to analyze customer feedback for accurate sentiment and disposition.

