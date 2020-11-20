Piper Sandler Boosts Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $43.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.50 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Shares of ZION opened at $38.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average of $32.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $215,760.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,450.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $84,803.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,596.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after purchasing an additional 87,222 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 181.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 39,989 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 30.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 171,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,844,000 after buying an additional 40,242 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 74.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

