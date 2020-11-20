Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Upgraded to “Buy” at China Renaissance Securities

China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $197.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BOCOM International lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.50.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Shares of PDD opened at $137.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.24. Pinduoduo has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $155.61.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 35.73%. The business’s revenue was up 89.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinduoduo will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Pinduoduo by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 20.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.