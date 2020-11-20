PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Sets New 12-Month High at $102.00

Shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $102.00 and last traded at $101.99, with a volume of 941220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.97.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 839.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Filament LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 2,242.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

