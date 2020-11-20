Penny Herscher Sells 1,626 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Director Penny Herscher sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $133,949.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,078.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lumentum stock opened at $82.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.68. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.06 and a 12 month high of $96.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lumentum from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lumentum from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lumentum from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 4.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 7.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 167.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 6.1% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.7% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Further Reading: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.