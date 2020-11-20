PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Upgraded to “Buy” at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PFLT. ValuEngine raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.58.

NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.19 million, a PE ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 1.76.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 9.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.30%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,116,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after acquiring an additional 9,367 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 455,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 42,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 16.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 55,208 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 13.6% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 363,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 43,385 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 19.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 303,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 48,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

