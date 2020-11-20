Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PENN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Penn National Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $59.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.55.

PENN opened at $70.50 on Thursday. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $76.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.45 and a 200-day moving average of $46.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 2.59.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $1,391,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,288.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 63,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $3,851,106.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,941,868.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,340 shares of company stock worth $6,131,330 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 14.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.0% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 75.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

