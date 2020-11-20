Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PENN. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $47.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $70.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $76.62.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 63,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $3,851,106.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,941,868.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $1,391,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,288.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,340 shares of company stock worth $6,131,330. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 14.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 4.0% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 75.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 2.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

