Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) Price Target Cut to C$40.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PPL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial cut Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James set a C$34.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$38.13.

Shares of PPL stock opened at C$31.49 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of C$15.27 and a 1-year high of C$53.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)’s payout ratio is 154.28%.

In other Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) news, Senior Officer Allan Charlesworth purchased 5,400 shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$29.71 per share, with a total value of C$160,429.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$254,162.21. Also, Director Leslie O’donoghue acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$28.76 per share, with a total value of C$71,888.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$492,547.82. Insiders purchased a total of 11,390 shares of company stock valued at $333,244 in the last ninety days.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

