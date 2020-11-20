Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $142.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PEGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pegasystems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Pegasystems has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.14.

Pegasystems stock opened at $127.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of -133.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.33. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $135.36.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total transaction of $86,511.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,813.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $266,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,259.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,905 shares of company stock valued at $3,403,519. Company insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $384,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 11,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,262,000. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

