Peercoin (PPC) Price Up 11.2% Over Last 7 Days

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 20th. During the last seven days, Peercoin has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001302 BTC on popular exchanges. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $6.32 million and $23,384.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NeosCoin (NEOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000363 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 58.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00068020 BTC.

About Peercoin

Peercoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,610,479 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

