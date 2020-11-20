Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Price Target Raised to $17.50

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Compass Point assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.29.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $18.84 on Monday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $27.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.82.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.61). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $76.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 22,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $471,777.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,368. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 5,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $107,650.58. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 40,420 shares of company stock valued at $854,603. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 138,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $433,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 26.0% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,362,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,570 shares in the last quarter.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.