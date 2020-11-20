PAXEX Price Up 78% Over Last Week (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 20th. One PAXEX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. PAXEX has a market capitalization of $9,620.09 and approximately $16.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PAXEX has traded up 78% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.40 or 0.00665226 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000285 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000225 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PAXEX Coin Profile

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc.

Buying and Selling PAXEX

PAXEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

