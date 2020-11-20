Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Director Sells $529,440.00 in Stock

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Director Ake Svensson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.72, for a total transaction of $529,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PH stock opened at $268.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.68 and a 200-day moving average of $196.34. The stock has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $269.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PH. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PH. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 159.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

