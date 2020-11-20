Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) (TSE:PLC) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 17th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.98.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) from C$35.00 to C$35.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of PLC opened at C$27.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.83, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Park Lawn Co. has a one year low of C$15.58 and a one year high of C$31.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.90 million and a P/E ratio of 62.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$28.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 31st were given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO)’s payout ratio is 102.01%.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

