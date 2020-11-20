Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) CEO Purchases $193,000.00 in Stock

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) CEO Albert P. Behler bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $193,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,985.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PGRE stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.38 and a beta of 0.98. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Paramount Group by 448.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 19.5% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the third quarter valued at $88,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PGRE. Zacks Investment Research cut Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Paramount Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.11.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

