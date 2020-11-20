Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $237.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Palo Alto’s higher sales incentives related to Next-Generation Security products are likely to continue negatively impacting its bottom-line results. Additionally, forex headwinds and higher marketing and sales expenses are likely to continue hurting its profitability. Moreover, high acquisition related expenses are denting the margins. Additionally, competition from the likes of Fortinet and Cisco are perpetual woes. Nonetheless, Palo Alto has been benefiting from continuous deal wins and increasing adoption of the company’s next-generation security platforms, attributable to the rise in remote work environment and need for stronger security. Growing traction in Prisma and Cortex offerings also acted as a tailwind. Palo Alto also continued to acquire new customers and increase wallet share with existing customers.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PANW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $301.21.

NYSE:PANW opened at $287.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.25. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $295.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total transaction of $2,672,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 914,981 shares in the company, valued at $203,784,568.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $323,981.58. Following the sale, the president now owns 105,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,713,587.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,134 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,563 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 22.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,969 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 17.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,343,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

