Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $325.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $325.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PANW. ValuEngine raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $301.21.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $287.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.55 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.88 and its 200 day moving average is $241.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $295.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total transaction of $2,672,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 914,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,784,568.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $323,981.58. Following the sale, the president now owns 105,115 shares in the company, valued at $24,713,587.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,134 shares of company stock worth $12,035,563. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.